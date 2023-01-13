3 Killed, 4 Injured in Road Accident Due to Dense Fog in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Three people including a minor were killed and four injured after their car lost control amid dense fog and overturned here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Nechwa area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Marjina (30), Tahira (45) and Arman (2), police said.

The victims, who belong to the same family, were going to attend a condolence meeting in Nagaur from Jhunjhunu, they said.

Prima facie, it seems that the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting something, they said.

