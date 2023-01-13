CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 3 Killed, 4 Injured in Road Accident Due to Dense Fog in Rajasthan’s Sikar
1-MIN READ

3 Killed, 4 Injured in Road Accident Due to Dense Fog in Rajasthan’s Sikar

PTI

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 16:35 IST

Jaipur, India

The deceased have been identified as Marjina (30), Tahira (45) and Arman (2), police said. (Representational/ PTI)

Prima facie, it seems that the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting something, they said.

Three people including a minor were killed and four injured after their car lost control amid dense fog and overturned here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Nechwa area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Marjina (30), Tahira (45) and Arman (2), police said.

The victims, who belong to the same family, were going to attend a condolence meeting in Nagaur from Jhunjhunu, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
