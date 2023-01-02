CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Killed, 4 Injured in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
1-MIN READ

3 Killed, 4 Injured in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

PTI

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 16:10 IST

Jaipur, India

Seven people, riding on a bike-trolley, were returning to Punjab’s Firozpur after offering prayers at a temple. Photo for representation.

Seven people, riding on a bike-trolley, were returning to Punjab's Firozpur after offering prayers at a temple. Photo for representation.

The accident occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility on Hanumangarh-Naurangdesar village

Three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bike-trolley in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility on Hanumangarh-Naurangdesar village road, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gurcharan Singh (22), Gurvinder Singh (23) and Bindar Singh (24), police said.

Seven people, riding on a bike-trolley, were returning to Punjab’s Firozpur after offering prayers at a temple here, they said.

DSP Ramesh Machra said the truck carrying cartons of apples, on the way to Rawatsar from Hanumangarh, hit the bike-trolley near Naurangdesar and overturned.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 02, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated:January 02, 2023, 16:10 IST
