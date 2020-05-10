INDIA

1-MIN READ

3 Killed, 5 Hurt as Trailer Carrying Migrant Workers Collides with Truck in Jharkhand

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the driver of the trailer, ferrying seven migrant workers, lost control over the vehicle while trying to save a motorcyclist.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
A trailer ferrying migrant workers from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh collided head-on with a truck on NH 33 and hurtled down into a 20-foot-deep ditch in the eastern state's Ramgarh district on Sunday, leading to three deaths and five

injuries, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the driver of the trailer, ferrying seven migrant workers, lost control over the vehicle while trying to save a motorcyclist, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said. The motorcyclist, who was sandwiched between the truck and the trailer in the collision, was among the three deceased while the identity of the remaining two persons is being

ascertained, he said.

Most of the injured persons are the migrant workers and they were admitted to a local hospital, where doctors referred them to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the officer said. The distance between Jamshedpur and Muzaffarnagar is

around 1,400 km.

