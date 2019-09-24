Take the pledge to vote

3 Killed, 6 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Panchayat Poll Candidates Falls into Gorge in U'khand

The candidates and their supporters, who were residents of Kepars village, were going to file nominations for the post of village head, a police officer said.

PTI

September 24, 2019
3 Killed, 6 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Panchayat Poll Candidates Falls into Gorge in U'khand
Representative image.
New Tehri (U'khand): Three people were killed and six injured when an SUV carrying panchayat poll candidates and their supporters fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday, police said.

The passengers were travelling on the Chatiyara-Khawada motor road in Bhilangana block when the Bolero fell into the 150-metre-deep gorge, Ghansali police station incharge Pradeep Rawat said.

Birbal, Sabbal Lal and Shaukeen Singh died on the spot. Six people were injured and rushed to the Baleshwar community health centre. Those who were seriously injured were airlifted to the AIIMS Rishikesh, the officer said.

The candidates and their supporters, who were residents of Kepars village, were going to file nominations for the post of village head, the officer added.

