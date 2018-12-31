English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Killed, 7 Feared Trapped as Massive Fire Engulfs Snacks Factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.
The bodies of three persons have been recovered so far. (Photo: ANI)
Muzaffarpur: At least three people were charred to death and seven others are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur, which is around 70 km from Bihar’s capital Patna.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway. The bodies of three persons killed have been recovered. Muzaffarpur’s district magistrate confirmed that whereabouts of seven people are still unknown. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
