LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Killed, 7 Feared Trapped as Massive Fire Engulfs Snacks Factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Killed, 7 Feared Trapped as Massive Fire Engulfs Snacks Factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
The bodies of three persons have been recovered so far. (Photo: ANI)
Muzaffarpur: At least three people were charred to death and seven others are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur, which is around 70 km from Bihar’s capital Patna.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway. The bodies of three persons killed have been recovered. Muzaffarpur’s district magistrate confirmed that whereabouts of seven people are still unknown. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram