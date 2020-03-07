Take the pledge to vote

3 Killed, 8 Injured as Bus Collides with Truck in UP's Kushinagar

The accident took place around 4 am at Bairiya crossing on the NH 28 when the Deoria depot bus on its way to Padrouna from Kasya to Padrouna was hit by a truck, cops said.

PTI

March 7, 2020
3 Killed, 8 Injured as Bus Collides with Truck in UP's Kushinagar
Gorakhpur (UP): Three persons were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a UP State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck in neighbouring Kushinagar district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am at Bairiya crossing on the NH 28 when the Deoria depot bus on its way to Padrouna from Kasya to Padrouna was hit by a truck, they said.

A 50-year-old pedestrian, Qamruddin Ansari, died on the spot after being hit by the truck, police said.

Two bus passengers also died on the spot, police said, adding that of the eight injured, four suffered serious injuries and were sent to Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College hospital.

One of the bus passengers killed in the incident has been identified as Nandu Yadav (40) while efforts are on to identify the other, they said.

