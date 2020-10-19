3 Killed As Car Rams Into Two Motorcycles In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Raj), Oct 18: Three people were killed after a car rammed into two motorcycles while trying to save another biker in Kota on Sunday, police said. A mother-son duo died on the spot, while one man was critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The driver of the car fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, SHO Jugdish Rai said, adding that his car was seized. The deceased persons were identified as Parmar Mongiya (60) of Gopalpura village, Gyatri Gautam (60) and her 35-year-old son Chetan, residents of Baran city. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem and further investigation into the matter was underway, he said.

