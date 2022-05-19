3 Killed as Speeding Truck Runs Over 'Sleeping' Migrant Workers in Haryana's Jhajjar, 11 Injured

Three migrant workers resting by the roadside were killed and 11 others were injured today in Haryana’s Jhajjar district when a truck lost control and ran over him.

The accident happened around 2 kilometres from the Aasodha toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal motorway, News18 Hindi reported.

While 10 injured have been sent to PGI Rohtak for treatment, another has been admitted to the Trauma Center in Bahadurgarh. All the dead and injured used to do repair work at KMP. The employees were tired after working and had slept on the roadside.

As soon as the information of the accident was received, police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation of the case.

The police sent the bodies of the dead to Bahadurgarh General Hospital for post-mortem.

