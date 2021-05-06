Three militants were killed after an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. A newly recruited militant, Tausif Ahmad, surrendered. Operations are still on.

Internet services in the area were suspended. The police said in a tweet, “Four newly recruited local #terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in #Kanigam area of #Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to #surrender.

@JmuKmrPolice."

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during the night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The police said as the presence of local militants of Al-Badr outfit got ascertained, the security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried their best to persuade them to surrender. However, the militants turned down the offer to surrender and opened firing and lobbed a grenade on the security forces, the official said.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

