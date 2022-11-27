CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Killed in Firing as Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Rajasthan's Bharatpur District
1-MIN READ

3 Killed in Firing as Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Rajasthan's Bharatpur District

November 27, 2022

The two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur district. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

Three people were killed in firing that ensued from a brawl that broke out between two communities in Sakraura village of Kumher in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

Some people were also severely injured in the violent fight that broke out between two groups, police added.

The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups, police said.

“Two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur dist. The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups in which three people died in firing that ensued while three others were injured," news agency ANI quoted Bharatpur ASP Anil Meena as saying.

The three deceased have been identified as Samundar, Ishwar and Gajendra.

ASP, Bharatpur Anil Meena said that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

first published:November 27, 2022, 09:27 IST
last updated:November 27, 2022, 09:50 IST