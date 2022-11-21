3 Killed in Odisha Train Mishap, Probe Ordered; Survivor Recalls Incident, Says Heard Terrible Sound

At least three people were killed and 4 injured after a goods train derailed and crashed into the passenger waiting hall at Korei railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday morning. 14 wagons of the goods train, which was en route to Cuttack, overturned after crashing into the waiting hall and a foot over bridge.

The railway station building also suffered damage in the incident and an inquiry will be done at the level of Commissioner of Railway Safety. A woman and her daughter, who were waiting for a train to reach SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, died in the incident. Another woman who was heading towards Cuttack for medical purpose also lost her life. The deceased has been identified as Parvati Bindhani, Kandhei Bindhani, a native of Ochinda in Panikoili block of Jajpur and Abjun Bibi.

“My wife was sitting in waiting hall to go Cuttack for medical purpose. At that time the incident occured, my wife and mother-in-law died on the spot. I am speechless and helpless," said Balaram Bindhani.

“My daughter-in-law and grandson were going to Cuttack for medical purpose. Train accident snatched away my daughter in law, my grandson escaped luckily. It is the biggest sorrow for me. I pray to government to appropriate steps for us," said the relative of deceased.

An accident survivor, Prashant Pratihari said, “I had to go Bhubaneswar AIIMS for a surgery of my wife. Fortunately, I told to my wife to go ahead of platform. I was waiting for the key which was left in house. My daughter was coming with the key. At that time, I heard terrible sound of accident. It was out of expression to say that moment. Thank god to save me and my wife. The key became key point to save me and my wife".

On getting the information, the local firefighters along with senior police and railway officials and the ODRAF team arrived at the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The critically injured persons are being sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical assistance. The reason of accident is yet to be ascertain.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased. He has also directed the administration to expedite rescue operation and provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.

After goods train derailment at Korai Station in Jajpur ECoR issues emergency helpline at Control Room, Khurda Road- 0674 2492245. 15 trains fully cancelled, 6 trains partly cancelled and 21 trains have been diverted due train derailment.

(With inputs from Sumant Sundaray, Dipak Samal, Nirupama Behera, Sujit Mallick & Tapan Swain)

