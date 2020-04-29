Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

3 Labourers Sleeping By Roadside Run Over By Truck in Madhya Pradesh

A group of 12 labourers were returning from Jaisalmer and managed to reached 20-25 km away from their village as three of them decide to sleep by the roadside.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
3 Labourers Sleeping By Roadside Run Over By Truck in Madhya Pradesh
Image for representation.

Three labourers, including a woman, who were sleeping by the roadside during their return journey to Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan, were run over by a speeding truck on Unhel-Mohanpura Road in Ujjain district, a police official said.

Due to the lockdown, a group of 12 labourers were returning from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They were dropped till the Madhya Pradesh border by the Rajasthan government, from where they boarded another vehicle to reach their village- Mohanpura, in-charge of Bhairavgarh police station Jaishi Ram Barde said.

As the vehicle they boarded dropped them about 20-25 km away from their village, they decided to sleep along the road during the night, he said.

"While three of them slept by the roadside, others decided to take rest a little away from the road, which saved them," he said.

Around 3 AM, a speeding truck ran over them, killing all three of them on the spot, Barde said.

The deceased were identified as Vikram (55) Badri Banjara (35) and Dhulibai (55), the official said, adding that after their autopsy, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

A case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the truck driver, who fled from the spot but left the vehicle behind.

The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the three victims, Ujjain Collector Shashank Mishra said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres