Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

3 Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewage Plant in Thane

Five of them were rescued by fire brigade personnel, while the remaining three choked to death.

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewage Plant in Thane
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
Thane: Three labourers died of suffocation while cleaning the sewage treatment plant (STP) of a housing complex here shortly after midnight Friday, civic officials said.

A total of eight labourers were involved in the STP cleaning operation in the complex in Kapurbawdi when they got stuck inside the plant, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Five of them were rescued by fire brigade personnel, while the remaining three choked to death at around 12.30 am, he said.

Kadam said the deceased were identified as Amit Puhal, 20, Aman Badal, 21 and Ajay Bumbak, 24.

The rescued workers were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for a postmortem, civic officials said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram