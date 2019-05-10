English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewage Plant in Thane
Five of them were rescued by fire brigade personnel, while the remaining three choked to death.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Thane: Three labourers died of suffocation while cleaning the sewage treatment plant (STP) of a housing complex here shortly after midnight Friday, civic officials said.
A total of eight labourers were involved in the STP cleaning operation in the complex in Kapurbawdi when they got stuck inside the plant, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
Five of them were rescued by fire brigade personnel, while the remaining three choked to death at around 12.30 am, he said.
Kadam said the deceased were identified as Amit Puhal, 20, Aman Badal, 21 and Ajay Bumbak, 24.
The rescued workers were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.
The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for a postmortem, civic officials said.
