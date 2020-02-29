3 Labourers Trapped in UP Stone Mine, Rescue Operation On
District Magistrate S. Raja Lingam said that two stone-tainted labourers Rajendra, 32, and Rampal, 22, were taken out in a critical condition at a mine located in the Markundi mining area under Obra police station,
Representative image
Sonbhadra: At least three labourers are feared trapped in a stone mine in Markundi area in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district after a portion of the stone mine in the Obra mining area collapsed and six workers were buried.
District Magistrate S. Raja Lingam said that two stone-tainted labourers Rajendra, 32, and Rampal, 22, were taken out in a critical condition at a mine located in the Markundi mining area under Obra police station and sent to Obra hospital. Another labourer was rescued in the wee hours of Saturday. They have been referred to Varanasi in a serious condition.
Senior officials have reached the accident site. With the help of pokelen machines, the work of removing debris has been started. The District Magistrate informed that three more workers may be buried in the mine. The National Disaster Relief Force has been called in to help in rescue work. Meanwhile, taking cognizance of this incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officers to reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue operations. He has also ordered to provide proper treatment to the injured labourers.
