English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
3 Lakh Paramilitary, 20 Lakh State Police Personnel Deployed in Seven-phase Lok Sabha Polls
The Home Ministry officials said deployment of such a large number of security personnel in the 2019 general election was the highest ever in India.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: As many as three lakh paramilitary personnel along with over 20 lakh state police officials and home guards were deployed for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election in the country, officials said Monday.
The Home Ministry officials said deployment of such a large number of security personnel in the 2019 general election was the highest ever in India.
For the current parliamentary election, the Home Ministry has mobilised 3,000 companies of paramilitary forces comprising more than 3,00,000 personnel across 36 states and Union Territories.
This is in addition to the components of the state armed police, India Reserve (IR) battalions and home guards, which together could be around 20 lakh, an official, directly involved in the mobilisation of the troops, said.
The total sanctioned strength of India's state police forces is around 21 lakh and paramilitary is around 10 lakh.
As the phases were getting over, paramilitary troops were being moved from one state to the other, the official said.
The core duties of the paramilitary personnel deployed for election duty include instilling a sense of confidence and security among people to exercise their franchise freely without any fear.
The additional responsibilities include maintaining law and order, preventing poll violence and guarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The Election Commission of India, in coordination with the Home Ministry, which has the administrative control over the central paramilitary forces, has made an assessment of all aspects having bearing on the election process, including the state-wise and phase-wise requirement of security forces, the official said.
The ministry prepared a deployment plan of various forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and the Assam Rifles keeping in view their role in border guarding, counter-insurgency operations and other commitments.
It held discussions with each of the forces to ascertain the availabilities of troops without undermining the existing internal security and border guarding operational responsibilities and thereupon prepares a plan of deployment.
The paramilitary forces were then mobilised within the least possible time leaving no vacuum in the internal security grids or border guarding responsibilities.
Mobilisation of forces calls for intensive micro planning as to how and from where the forces are to be deployed, another official said.
In the whole logistic arrangements, the Ministry of Railways provided crucial support in the form of special trains. The Ministry of Defence provided air support particularly, for movement of the forces in the far-flung areas.
The troops were taken to the designated points of deployment as decided by the chief electoral officer of the state concerned.
The Home Ministry appointed state force coordinator to supervise the inter-state movement of paramilitary forces during the various phases of election.
Many a times due to unforeseen law and order situation, the Election Commission would order additional deployment and the Home Ministry had to meet such emergent challenges in the shortest possible time, the official said.
The polling for the Lok Sabha election began on April 11 and came to an end on May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.
The Home Ministry officials said deployment of such a large number of security personnel in the 2019 general election was the highest ever in India.
For the current parliamentary election, the Home Ministry has mobilised 3,000 companies of paramilitary forces comprising more than 3,00,000 personnel across 36 states and Union Territories.
This is in addition to the components of the state armed police, India Reserve (IR) battalions and home guards, which together could be around 20 lakh, an official, directly involved in the mobilisation of the troops, said.
The total sanctioned strength of India's state police forces is around 21 lakh and paramilitary is around 10 lakh.
As the phases were getting over, paramilitary troops were being moved from one state to the other, the official said.
The core duties of the paramilitary personnel deployed for election duty include instilling a sense of confidence and security among people to exercise their franchise freely without any fear.
The additional responsibilities include maintaining law and order, preventing poll violence and guarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The Election Commission of India, in coordination with the Home Ministry, which has the administrative control over the central paramilitary forces, has made an assessment of all aspects having bearing on the election process, including the state-wise and phase-wise requirement of security forces, the official said.
The ministry prepared a deployment plan of various forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and the Assam Rifles keeping in view their role in border guarding, counter-insurgency operations and other commitments.
It held discussions with each of the forces to ascertain the availabilities of troops without undermining the existing internal security and border guarding operational responsibilities and thereupon prepares a plan of deployment.
The paramilitary forces were then mobilised within the least possible time leaving no vacuum in the internal security grids or border guarding responsibilities.
Mobilisation of forces calls for intensive micro planning as to how and from where the forces are to be deployed, another official said.
In the whole logistic arrangements, the Ministry of Railways provided crucial support in the form of special trains. The Ministry of Defence provided air support particularly, for movement of the forces in the far-flung areas.
The troops were taken to the designated points of deployment as decided by the chief electoral officer of the state concerned.
The Home Ministry appointed state force coordinator to supervise the inter-state movement of paramilitary forces during the various phases of election.
Many a times due to unforeseen law and order situation, the Election Commission would order additional deployment and the Home Ministry had to meet such emergent challenges in the shortest possible time, the official said.
The polling for the Lok Sabha election began on April 11 and came to an end on May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones is Over, But Here are 5 Other Shows You Can Still Watch
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results