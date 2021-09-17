3 Lakh People Yet to Take Second Dose of Covid Vaccine In Ghaziabad

The health department of Ghaziabad has been continuously appealing for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district but around three lakh people have not taken their second dose yet. These people have completed the 84-day gap between the two doses. The list includes front line workers, young and old.

In Ghaziabad, 23 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till now. Among these, 17 lakh people have received the first dose, 5 lakh people have received the second dose and around three lakh people have passed more than 84 days after getting the first dose of vaccine. On Friday, on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday, the vaccination campaign will be started again.

Three lakh people have gone missing after getting the first dose of corona vaccine in Ghaziabad district. The time for the second dose has also passed but these people have not reached the vaccination centres.

Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr GP Mathuria said, “The government has given a target of 85 thousand vaccinations, but preparations have been made for 1.11 lakh vaccinations on the local level.”

According to the CMO Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, people are being negligent after the first dose. On Friday, a mega drive has been organized in the district, where people can walk in and get vaccinated.

Vaccinations till now:

Total Vaccinations- 2356998

1st dose - 1799914

2nd dose- 557084

Did not take a single dose – 443002

Didn’t take the second dose – 1242830

Time for second dose over – 289378

Age - 1st dose - 2nd dose

18 to 44 Years – 1153632 – 214149

45+ Years - 582433 – 295945

Covishield – 2083755 – Not getting the second dose – 246090

Covaxin – 273582 – Not getting the second dose – 42288

