3-language Formula Proposes Flexibility Regarding Choice of Language: HRD Minister

New Delhi: The draft National Education Policy report on the three-language formula proposes for flexibility regarding the choice of language, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Monday.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said the National Education Policy (NEP) will be finalised after examining all the suggestions and comments of stakeholders.

The committee for draft National Education Policy headed by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan had submitted its report to the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry on May 31.

The report which suggested teaching Hindi in non-Hindi states had created a controversy.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi asked the HRD minister whether the government intended to implement a 'compulsory' three-language formula in all the states under this policy and make Hindi a mandatory subject.

He also accused the minister of deliberately misleading the House.

Owaisi was joined by DMK MPs who sought clarification from the government on the NEP and the proposed three-language formula.

Pokhriyal, however, clarified that the government is taking steps to strengthen all national languages.

"This is still a draft," he said.

"While reaffirming the importance of implementing the extant three-language formula in letter and spirit, the draft report proposes for flexibility within the same regarding the choice of

languages," he said.

After the controversy over the three-language formula broke out, the government earlier this month came up a clarification, saying the draft policy is placed for views of the general public.

"It is not the policy announced by the government. After getting feedback from the general public and consulting state governments, the National Education Policy will be finalised by the Centre," the government said, adding there will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions nor discrimination against any language.

Elaborating upon the draft, Pokhriyal added that it also recommends inclusion of educationally disadvantaged and Under Represented Groups (URGs) at all stages of education.

He said such a step will entail the creation of Special Education Zones in educationally disadvantaged regions across the country with targeted funding.