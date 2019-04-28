3 Life Convicts Among 5 Inmates in Muzaffarnagar Jail Who Passed UP Board Class 10 Exam with 1st Division

Five inmates, including three life convicts, of the district jail here have scored first division in class 10 board exams of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).The results of the examination were declared on Saturday.According to Jail Superintendent A K Saxena, the inmates had appeared for the exams in Dasna Jail, Ghaziabad.The three life convicts passing the examination are Kapil, Pankaj and Vipul Kumar. Arjun, detained under the National Security Act in connection with violence during a Dalit agitation on April 2, 2017, is also among the five to pass the examination with first division, he said, adding Rahul is another inmate.