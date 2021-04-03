3 Luxury Apartments Sealed in Mumbai After Reports of Covid-19 Cases

At least three luxury apartments were sealed in Mumbai amid increased reports of COVID-19 among the residents. In tony Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai, A-wing of Jolly Maker-1 and Maker Tower-B were sealed on Friday, according to a Times of India report. Earlier, Embassy Apartments situated at Nepean Sea Road were sealed on Tuesday following 23 cases of coronavirus infection.

As the COVID-19 situation has been getting grimmer in the financial capital of India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had decided to seal the residential complexes with five or more coronavirus cases. Hence, these luxury apartments were sealed under BMC’s protocol to tackle the spread of the virus.

In Maker Tower-B, the high-risk contacts underwent RT-PCR tests conducted by the BMC. “This is being done so that residents do not need to go through the 14-day quarantine. Only the floors can be sealed in case it is found that there are no more positive cases,” local corporator Harshita Narwekar said.

Meanwhile, several residents have complained of “arbitrary” sealing off entire buildings and demanded that only flats or floors with positive cases should be sealed. Some of them pointed out that there are socities with high COVID-19 positive cases but they haven’t been sealed. Responding to it, the BMC officials said that socities, where residents are seen strictly following COVID-19 norms are not sealed.

Mumbai recorded 8,832 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, the civic body said. The city had reported 8,646 new cases the day before, a record which Friday’s tally surpassed. As many as 20 deaths were reported on Friday, highest since the beginning of December 2020, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 4,32,192 and the death toll reached 11,724.