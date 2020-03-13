3 Male Nurses in Kerala Asked to Vacate Home by Landlord for Taking Care of Coronavirus Patients

Kottayam: Three male nurses, who were taking care of coronavirus affected patients at the Kottayam medical college hospital, were asked to vacate their rented home by their landlord.

The three were working in different shifts.

When they completed their shifts this morning and went home for taking rest, the house owner asked them to vacate, one of them said.

The landlord could not be reached for comments.

When a television channel aired their plight, it came to the notice of the Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu who made arrangements for their stay at the medical college quarters.

Three positive coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.