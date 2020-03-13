3 Male Nurses in Kerala Asked to Vacate Home by Landlord for Taking Care of Coronavirus Patients
When they completed their shifts this morning and went home for taking rest, the house owner asked them to vacate, one of them said.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Kottayam: Three male nurses, who were taking care of coronavirus affected patients at the Kottayam medical college hospital, were asked to vacate their rented home by their landlord.
The three were working in different shifts.
When they completed their shifts this morning and went home for taking rest, the house owner asked them to vacate, one of them said.
The landlord could not be reached for comments.
When a television channel aired their plight, it came to the notice of the Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu who made arrangements for their stay at the medical college quarters.
Three positive coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Infidelity is the Deal-breaker, Says Deepika Padukone on Failed Relationships
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Post Selfie After COVID-19 Diagnosis
- English Premier League Hit by Coronavirus, Suspended Til April 4
- BEWARE: This Coronavirus Heat Map Will Attack Your Computer, Quite Literally
- 'Don't Panic, Get Tested': A Coronavirus Survivor's Guide on What to Do if You Catch the Disease