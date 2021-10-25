3 Maoists Gunned Down at Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border; Arms Recovered

At least three Maoists were killed as armed jawans of Greyhounds of Telangana carried out an interstate operation in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday. The area is close to the Telangana-Chhattisgarh interstate border.

Bastar range IG Sundarraj P said that after the encounter, the team of security forces spotted the dead bodies of three Maoists cadres and recovered one AK-47 gun, one SLR and one LMG. These Maoists were members of the Central Area Committee, added the officer.

The Maoists, comprising 35 armed ultras were led by commander Sagar. The security forces, however, did not recover his body but the Maoists have suffered heavy losses in the encounter, the officer added, hoping that the number of casualties could increase once the final details arrive.

Two of the slain outlaws belong to Bijapur district, the police said. Among these three slain Maoists, two were from Bijapur. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the Maoists.

Sources said that TS Greyhounds and Maoists in the bordering area of Chhattisgarh-Telangana near Tekulagudem, forest area of village Taralguda, under the police station limits Peruru, District-Bijapur, Chhattisgarh had this fierce gun battle this morning.

Maoists after the gunfight issued a communique in Telugu and termed the encounter ‘fake’. The red-cadres have given a call to Telangana bandh on October 27. Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up over Maoists presence in bordering areas of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, sources said.

Greyhounds are a special police force operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is considered an expert force in countering Maoists.

