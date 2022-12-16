CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

3-member MHA Team in Nagaland to Look into Tribal Body's Statehood Demand: Official

PTI

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 23:51 IST

Dimapur, India

Nagaland chief minister and NDPP founder Neiphiu Rio. (File pic: PTI)

Nagaland chief minister and NDPP founder Neiphiu Rio. (File pic: PTI)

The committee, which is on a three-day visit to Nagaland to "study the demand for statehood", is headed by advisor to MHA (northeast) A K Mishra

A three-member committee from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived in Nagaland on Friday and held a meeting with members of Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which had long been seeking a separate state for the seven tribes that it represents, a senior official said.

The committee, which is on a three-day visit to Nagaland to “study the demand for statehood", is headed by advisor to MHA (northeast) A K Mishra, with joint director of Intelligence Bureau, Dr Mandeep Singh, and director of the northeast division, MHA, A K Dhayani, being its two other members, the government official said.

The MHA team arrived in Tuensang in a special helicopter and held a closed-door meeting with the ENPO delegation, led by senior member K Asungba Sangtam, who is also a former Lok Sabha MP.

Efforts to get details of the meeting, however, yielded no result.

The ENPO had recently boycotted the Hornbill festival as it intensified its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

According to the official, the MHA committee is scheduled to hold a series of meetings on Saturday with representatives of the seven tribes — Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung.

The team will also interact with the ENPO’s women and student leaders.

The members of MHA committee is set to meet government officials in Kohima on Sunday before flying back to Delhi, the official added.

first published:December 16, 2022, 23:51 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 23:51 IST