3 Members of Chhattisgarh Family Die in 24 Hours, Health Dept On alert

Chhattisgarh Health department is on high alert after three people from a family died due to an unknown disease within 24 hours in Jashpur. To know the cause of death, the department has exhumed the bodies and have sent it for postmortem.

According to reports, three members of Nandu Soni’s family staying in ward number 14 of Mahuatikri at Pathalgaon village in Jashpur district died within 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday. The first one to die was 70-year-old Ramprasad Soni.

According to family members, the family members returned home after the last rites of Ramprasad Soni, Nandu Soni’s eldest daughter Puja Soni collapsed at the house and died. A few hours later, Nandu’s youngest daughter also died.

The health department, upon learning of the death of three people within hours, rushed to the village and seized Nandu’s youngest daughter’s body and sent it for postmortem. The bodies of Puja and Ramprasad were exhumed in presence of the Magistrate.

A senior doctor working with the Chhattisgarh Health department said, “The reasons behind the death will on be confirmed after the postmortem report. We have exhumed the bodies of three to learn the disease which led to their death. Only after knowing the cause, we can take precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the disease.”

A BMO told the media that in their initial probe, they have learnt that the old man was suffering from fever, while Puja and Laksmi were suffering from jaundice and fever. “The three were not suffering from Corona or Dengue,” added the BMO.

According to inputs, the family members believe that a black magic was performed on the family leading to the death of three people within 24 hours. When the health officials reached the house to investigate the deaths, a local tantrik was performing prayers in the house.

