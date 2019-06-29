3 Members of Delhi Family on Way to Nainital Killed in Road Accident, 10 injured
The family was on their way to Nainital from Uttam Nagar in west Delhi when their mini bus rammed into a water tanker around midnight, according to police.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A family trip turned tragic after three members were killed and 10 injured as their mini bus rammed into a water tanker on Meerut Expressway in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.
The family was on their way to Nainital from Uttam Nagar in west Delhi when their mini bus rammed into a water tanker around midnight, according to police.
The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the mini bus was completely damaged, they said.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Monu Jain (13), Nishan Singh(34) and Mukesh Jain (39) were declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh.
Mukesh's wife Poonam (36) is critical and his son Luveesh (14) was also injured in the accident, the officer said.
Among the other injured were Premvati Jain (63), her son Sudarshan Jain (44), his wife Kumud Jain (38), daughter Daya (15), son Arpit (10), the officer added.
Anurag (16), Khushbu (22) and Priyanka (21) received minor injuries, police said.
All the injured have been discharged from hospital except Poonam, they said.
A case has been registered and the tanker driver is being interrogated.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Out to Have Fun as Australia Beckons: Du Plessis
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s