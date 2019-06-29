3 Members of Delhi Family on Way to Nainital Killed in Road Accident, 10 injured

New Delhi: A family trip turned tragic after three members were killed and 10 injured as their mini bus rammed into a water tanker on Meerut Expressway in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The family was on their way to Nainital from Uttam Nagar in west Delhi when their mini bus rammed into a water tanker around midnight, according to police.

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the mini bus was completely damaged, they said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Monu Jain (13), Nishan Singh(34) and Mukesh Jain (39) were declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Mukesh's wife Poonam (36) is critical and his son Luveesh (14) was also injured in the accident, the officer said.

Among the other injured were Premvati Jain (63), her son Sudarshan Jain (44), his wife Kumud Jain (38), daughter Daya (15), son Arpit (10), the officer added.

Anurag (16), Khushbu (22) and Priyanka (21) received minor injuries, police said.

All the injured have been discharged from hospital except Poonam, they said.

A case has been registered and the tanker driver is being interrogated.

