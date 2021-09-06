3 Members of Family Killed in Head-on Crash Between Two Bikes in Haryana

Three people, including two children, were killed and four sustained injuries in a head-on crash between two speeding motorcycles in Haryana’s Panchkula on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar, his daughter Rishu, 3, and his son Navnit. The injured have been identified as Sunil’s wife Neeraj, son Ayush and one Ashok.

According to police, on one of the bikes, a man, his wife and three children were going to a hospital when their bike crashed with a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction near the Air Force Station on the Barwala-Derabassi Marg under the Barwala police station jurisdiction.

“All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two, including a minor, died on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Panchkula Police.

Sunil’s brother Bunti has lodged a complaint against Ashok. “Bunti, in his complaint, mentioned that his brother, along with his family, was going on Panchkula. Ashok was riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road and was under the influence of alcohol.” said a police officer stationed at Barwala police station.

The police officer added that none of the commuters on either bike was wearing a helmet, causing the death of three people in the accident.

The deceased and his family have been identified as residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. Sunil, along with his family, was living in Barwala in a rented house. He used to work in a brick kiln.

Around a week ago, four people were killed and more than a dozen people were injured after a bus collided with a tractor in Bhiwani. According to Bhiwani deputy commissioner Jaibir Singh, the bus was trying to overtake a trolley when the bus driver lost control over the speeding bus and collided with a tractor.

