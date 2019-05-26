3 Members of 'Thak Thak' Gang Arrested for Robbing People in Delhi's Ring Road

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected members of 'Thak Thak' gang for robbing people in the national capital, officials said Saturday.The trio was identified as Ravi (29), Sakil (28) and Mafooz Kurasi, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.Police started patrolling on Thursday on Ring Road near Dhaula Kaun. On the basis of a CCTV footage, Ravi was identified. He, along with Sakil and Kurasi, was trying to stop a man, they said."After seeing police, they started running but were apprehended later. During frisking, five mobile phones were recovered from the. One stolen motorcycle, which was parked near footpath, was also recovered at their instance," said DCP (South West) Devendra Arya.During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were from Meerut and were staying at a rented room in Zamia area here, he said.They used to take ring road during peak traffic hours and parked their bike near opposite side of the road to flee after committing a crime, he said.One of them used to knock (Thak Thak) on the vehicle to avoid attention of driver and in the meantime other accused use to overpower the victim and rob items, the DCP said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)