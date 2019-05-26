English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Members of 'Thak Thak' Gang Arrested for Robbing People in Delhi's Ring Road
One of them used to knock (Thak Thak) on the vehicle to avoid attention of driver and in the meantime other accused use to overpower the victim and rob items.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected members of 'Thak Thak' gang for robbing people in the national capital, officials said Saturday.
The trio was identified as Ravi (29), Sakil (28) and Mafooz Kurasi, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Police started patrolling on Thursday on Ring Road near Dhaula Kaun. On the basis of a CCTV footage, Ravi was identified. He, along with Sakil and Kurasi, was trying to stop a man, they said.
"After seeing police, they started running but were apprehended later. During frisking, five mobile phones were recovered from the. One stolen motorcycle, which was parked near footpath, was also recovered at their instance," said DCP (South West) Devendra Arya.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were from Meerut and were staying at a rented room in Zamia area here, he said.
They used to take ring road during peak traffic hours and parked their bike near opposite side of the road to flee after committing a crime, he said.
One of them used to knock (Thak Thak) on the vehicle to avoid attention of driver and in the meantime other accused use to overpower the victim and rob items, the DCP said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
