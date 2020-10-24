3 Men Barge Into Class 12 Student's Home in UP, Shoot Her Dead for Resisting Sexual Harassment

In yet another incident that raises questions on women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old girl was shot dead at her home in Firozabad district on Friday evening allegedly by three men for fighting back against sexual harassment.

Police said a search was launched for the three men named by the victim’s father and they will be arrested soon. The Class 12 girl’s body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Naming the accused, the victim’s father said they barged into his Prem Nagar home on Friday evening and shot the girl in the head. “Some people came to my house today and started fighting. They shot my daughter in the head. Manish Yadav, Shivpali Yadav and Gaurav Chak killed my daughter. My daughter was a Class 12 student. These people used abusive words for her when she was coming home from school. My daughter responded and opposed the harassment,” he said, adding that his daughter was killed for resisting molestation attempt.

Speaking to the media, SSP Sachind Kumar Patel said three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. “We reached the spot after receiving information of the murder. The father of the deceased has given the names of three people, accusing them of entering the house and killing the girl. A case has been lodged and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused.”