3 Men Dressed as Sadhus Thrashed by Mob on Suspicion of Being Child-lifters in Chhattisgarh

Three men dressed like sadhus were allegedly beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being child abductors in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said on Thursday. The victims, who were from Rajasthan, suffered minor injuries, police said.As many as 30 persons were being questioned in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday in Charoda town under Bhilai police station limits, said a senior official.

The victims were seen speaking to some children at a Dussehra fair by some people. Suspecting them to be members of gangs abducting children, a mob beat up the trio, said Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

A police team reached the spot after being alerted and took three victims to a local hospital. They were discharged after treatment as they had suffered only minor injuries, he said.

The victims were natives of Rajasthan though they were not carrying any identification documents, Pallava said, adding that they were allowed to leave after questioning. Based on videos of the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and 30 persons have been summoned for questioning, he added.

Durg Police also appealed people not to react to rumours of child-lifting with violence and take law in their own hands.

