3 Men Gangrape Youth in Chhattisgarh, Police Register FIR Under Unnatural Offence

A Chhattisgarh man, who recently came out of jail, along with his friends, allegedly beat two youths and gangraped one in Raipur on August 7. The incident came to light after the victim complained to the Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the victim, along with his friend, had gone to a local brewery to consume alcohol when the duo was abducted by four and took them to Chokhariya Talab, a secluded place, under Urla police station jurisdiction.

“The victim, in his complaint, has stated that the three accused first brutally beat the duo with belts and batons. Victim’s friend managed to escape from the location,” said a police officer stationed at Urla police station.

The officer further said that the three accused then took turns to rape the captive victim near the pond for several hours.

“The victim has complained about four people, who have been identified as Ajay Sahu, Tikendar, Chandrashekhar and Shankar,” added the police.

The Urla Police has registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (offence of criminal intimidation), 365 (Kidnaping), 377 (Unnatural Offences) and 34 (Criminal act done by several with common intention).

According to Urla Police, one of the accused Ajay Sahu recently came out of jail. He was serving a jail term for a molestation case.

In another incident, an eight-year-old was allegedly raped by her uncle in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district in July. The incident came to the surface on Wednesday after the minor’s parents lodged a complaint with the Korba Police on Sunday and the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

According to Korba Police, the accused uncle took his niece inside his house and raped her. The victim had narrated her ordeal to her parents on August 8 but a complaint was not filed by them. “Recently when the victim complained of severe stomach ache, her parents then took her to a hospital. The doctor of the hospital informed us about the incident. The parents filed a complaint only after police took the parents in confidence and assured them of justice,” said a senior police officer stationed at Korba district police headquarters.

