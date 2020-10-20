3 Men Held In Paper Leak Of HP Bus Conductors' Recruitment Exam

Shimla: Three people were arrested in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper during a bus conductors’ recruitment examination held in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. A special investigation team (SIT) of the state police arrested two brothers from Batadi village in Shimla’s Rohru and a resident of Boharka village in Kangra, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

As per state police, the accused from Kangra was a candidate at a centre in Shahpur and leaked the paper to his accomplices through a mobile phone while the test was underway on Sunday. Similarly, one of the two brothers from Rohru was a candidate in Shimla who sent an image of the paper to his brother, it added.

The investigation is on to ascertain whether or not the two incidents were linked to each other. The DGP said that the SIT would ascertain the involvement of any organised gang or group behind the whole episode. It will also probe any irregularity or lapses in the conduct of the examination, he added.

The HP Staff Selection Commission conducted the test at 304 centres in the on Sunday for the selection of 568 conductors in state-owned Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on a contractual basis. About 60,000 people had applied for the test.

