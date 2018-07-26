GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
60Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
39Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
52Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

3 Men Help Boy Cross Road, Mob Attacks Them Over Suspicion of Child Lifting

The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area in the evening and police managed to save the three persons from a mob of 12-15 people.

Updated:July 26, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Men Help Boy Cross Road, Mob Attacks Them Over Suspicion of Child Lifting
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Bhopal: Three men, who were trying to help a boy cross a road, were rescued by police from an angry mob which suspected they were child-lifters, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area here on Wednesday evening and police managed to save the three persons from a mob of 12-15 people who were assaulting them, Inspector Sudesh Tiwari told PTI on Thusday.

"The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square," Tiwari informed.

Some passersby saw the incident and started shouting "bachcha chor" (child-lifters) after which a mob gathered and

started beating up the three men, the official said.

"We managed to reach in time and save them. The three hail from Vidisha district and were here to purchase an

autorickshaw. A medical examination has revealed that they had consumed alcohol. They did not receive major injuries," Tiwari said.

On July 19, a mentally retarded woman was lynched in Balaghat district by a mob which suspected her to be a
child-lifter.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...