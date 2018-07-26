English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Men Help Boy Cross Road, Mob Attacks Them Over Suspicion of Child Lifting
The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area in the evening and police managed to save the three persons from a mob of 12-15 people.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Bhopal: Three men, who were trying to help a boy cross a road, were rescued by police from an angry mob which suspected they were child-lifters, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area here on Wednesday evening and police managed to save the three persons from a mob of 12-15 people who were assaulting them, Inspector Sudesh Tiwari told PTI on Thusday.
"The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square," Tiwari informed.
Some passersby saw the incident and started shouting "bachcha chor" (child-lifters) after which a mob gathered and
started beating up the three men, the official said.
"We managed to reach in time and save them. The three hail from Vidisha district and were here to purchase an
autorickshaw. A medical examination has revealed that they had consumed alcohol. They did not receive major injuries," Tiwari said.
On July 19, a mentally retarded woman was lynched in Balaghat district by a mob which suspected her to be a
child-lifter.
Also Watch
The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area here on Wednesday evening and police managed to save the three persons from a mob of 12-15 people who were assaulting them, Inspector Sudesh Tiwari told PTI on Thusday.
"The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square," Tiwari informed.
Some passersby saw the incident and started shouting "bachcha chor" (child-lifters) after which a mob gathered and
started beating up the three men, the official said.
"We managed to reach in time and save them. The three hail from Vidisha district and were here to purchase an
autorickshaw. A medical examination has revealed that they had consumed alcohol. They did not receive major injuries," Tiwari said.
On July 19, a mentally retarded woman was lynched in Balaghat district by a mob which suspected her to be a
child-lifter.
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Argentina Need Lionel Messi to Play for Financial Reasons, Says AFA President
- Anil Kapoor on His Kids' Debuts: Bhansali Doesn’t Come to My House & Cook; Mehra Didn’t Promise to Cast Harsh
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- ICW 2018: Designer Pallavi Jaikishan's Collection Nostalgia is the Perfect Blend of Classic and Modern
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...