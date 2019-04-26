Take the pledge to vote

3 Men Impersonate Microsoft Representatives and Extort Money from Schools in Delhi; Arrested

Fake visiting cards, software of Windows PRO 10, diaries having details of various clients and other documents were recovered from their possession.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly extorting money from several schools here by impersonating Microsoft's representatives, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Neeraj Kumar, an authorised representative of Microsoft Corporation, a case was registered in the matter, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik.

The complainant had also provided the information about one such incident of a school in Timarpur, where the alleged persons had tried to extort money from the school management.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from Sector-8 in Rohini on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Abhinav Jain, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Ishan Garg, a resident of Alipur Village and Deepak, a resident of Kirari, police said.

During interrogation, Jain said he was an authorised education partner and had a license for selling Microsoft software which had expired around two years ago, police said.

He started sending fake letters to various schools and forced them to purchase the software in bulk from him, the DCP said.

The schools and institutions, due to fear of huge penalty, would purchase the software from him.

Most of the time, he used to sell pirated software to the schools with the help of his associates.

Fake visiting cards, software of Windows PRO 10, diaries having details of various clients and other documents were recovered from their possession, police added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
