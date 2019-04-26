English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Men Impersonate Microsoft Representatives and Extort Money from Schools in Delhi; Arrested
Fake visiting cards, software of Windows PRO 10, diaries having details of various clients and other documents were recovered from their possession.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly extorting money from several schools here by impersonating Microsoft's representatives, police said on Thursday.
Based on a complaint lodged by Neeraj Kumar, an authorised representative of Microsoft Corporation, a case was registered in the matter, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik.
The complainant had also provided the information about one such incident of a school in Timarpur, where the alleged persons had tried to extort money from the school management.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from Sector-8 in Rohini on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Abhinav Jain, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Ishan Garg, a resident of Alipur Village and Deepak, a resident of Kirari, police said.
During interrogation, Jain said he was an authorised education partner and had a license for selling Microsoft software which had expired around two years ago, police said.
He started sending fake letters to various schools and forced them to purchase the software in bulk from him, the DCP said.
The schools and institutions, due to fear of huge penalty, would purchase the software from him.
Most of the time, he used to sell pirated software to the schools with the help of his associates.
Fake visiting cards, software of Windows PRO 10, diaries having details of various clients and other documents were recovered from their possession, police added.
Based on a complaint lodged by Neeraj Kumar, an authorised representative of Microsoft Corporation, a case was registered in the matter, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik.
The complainant had also provided the information about one such incident of a school in Timarpur, where the alleged persons had tried to extort money from the school management.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from Sector-8 in Rohini on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Abhinav Jain, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Ishan Garg, a resident of Alipur Village and Deepak, a resident of Kirari, police said.
During interrogation, Jain said he was an authorised education partner and had a license for selling Microsoft software which had expired around two years ago, police said.
He started sending fake letters to various schools and forced them to purchase the software in bulk from him, the DCP said.
The schools and institutions, due to fear of huge penalty, would purchase the software from him.
Most of the time, he used to sell pirated software to the schools with the help of his associates.
Fake visiting cards, software of Windows PRO 10, diaries having details of various clients and other documents were recovered from their possession, police added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Kicks Off Mega Rally in Varanasi, Day Before Nomination
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Kicks Off Mega Rally in Varanasi, Day Before Nomination
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Even if Your Password is Not 123456, You Might Still Want to Change it: The Complete Guide
- Dish TV Jumps Into The Crowded OTT Space With Streaming App Watcho
- Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Buys Brand New Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- For 10 Years, You have Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong and It's Your Fault
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results