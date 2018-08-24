English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Militants Cornered in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Gunfight on
Up to three militants were reported to be hiding in the Gadole village. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.
Representative image: AP
Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between the security forces and militants on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.
Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off Gadole village in Kokernag area.
"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," police sources said. Up to three militants were reported to be hiding in the village.
As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.
