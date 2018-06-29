English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Militants Gunned Down in J&K’s Pulwama, Youth Dies in Clashes With Security Forces
A mob started hurling stones at the security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation. At least five people received pellet or bullet injuries in the security forces action against the protestors.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Srinagar: Three militants were on Friday gunned down in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and a youth died in clashes between stone-pelters and security personnel near the encounter site, a police official said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Thumna village after getting information about the presence of militants there, the official said.
Three militants were holed up inside a house. The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras but the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house, he said.
A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the militants after all the civilians were evacuated. All the three ultras were killed, the official said.
Meanwhile, a mob started hurling stones at the security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation. At least five people received pellet or bullet injuries in the security forces action against the protestors, the police official said.
He said one of the injured, 16-year-old Faizaan Ahmad Khan, was declared dead by doctors at a hospital.
