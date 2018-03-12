English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag
A police spokesman said two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag. The identity of the third militant was being ascertained.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the army said.
An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an army official said. He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.
A police spokesman said two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag. The identity of the third militant was being ascertained.
"In the process, arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand-grenades, etc. were recovered from the encounter site. There was no collateral damage during the operation, " the spokesman said.
He said one of the slain militants was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in the city, in which one police constable had been killed.
Meanwhile, authorities ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions as a precautionary measure. A senior official of the administration said the schools and colleges have been closed to maintain law and order.
Kashmir University has suspended classes for the day and postponed examinations as well. A spokesperson of the university said the revised date for examinations scheduled for on Monday will be announced later.
Also Watch
An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an army official said. He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.
A police spokesman said two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag. The identity of the third militant was being ascertained.
"In the process, arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand-grenades, etc. were recovered from the encounter site. There was no collateral damage during the operation, " the spokesman said.
He said one of the slain militants was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in the city, in which one police constable had been killed.
Meanwhile, authorities ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions as a precautionary measure. A senior official of the administration said the schools and colleges have been closed to maintain law and order.
Kashmir University has suspended classes for the day and postponed examinations as well. A spokesperson of the university said the revised date for examinations scheduled for on Monday will be announced later.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pep Guardiola Grateful for Patience Shown by Man City Owners
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’