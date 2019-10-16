English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Anantnag District
The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.
File photo of encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir.
Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.
The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.
All the three local militants have been neutralised, the officials said, adding the bodies were being identified and would be soon handed over to their families.
