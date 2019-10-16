3 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Anantnag District

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

All the three local militants have been neutralised, the officials said, adding the bodies were being identified and would be soon handed over to their families.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.