3 Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Lawaypora Area of Srinagar, Operation Ongoing

Three militants were killed by security forces in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar in an encounter which started on Tuesday and was resumed on Wednesday after a brief halt at night, said a police officer.

The identity and affiliation of the militants will be revealed upon confirmation, the police officer said.

The operation resumed on Wednesday morning after it was suspended due to darkness on Tuesday evening. According to protocol, the cordon was tightened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and lights were installed to ensure no militants escaped from the area undetected.

Contingents of the police, army and CRPF reached the spot to mount searches in the Lawaypora area, located next to a famous wetland called Hokera.

The joint team had faced firing upon closing in on the militant operations. Forces returned the fire and an encounter had started.

This year militants have carried out at least five hit-and-run attacks on security forces around Srinagar. At least 10 encounters have occurred, a few in downtown Srinagar.

Early this month, an army patrol party was targeted in the same area.

Official figures suggest more than 200 militants have been killed in security operations this year, while 165 people have joined militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.