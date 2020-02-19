3 Militants Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night and during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.
Three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said adding more details were awaited.
