3 Militants Killed, Solider Martyred in Ongoing Anti-Infiltration Operation at LoC

Two of the militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
Representative image.
Srinagar: Three militants and a soldier were killed Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five.

Two militants were killed in the operation on Sunday.

"Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation, the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
