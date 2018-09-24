English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Militants Killed, Solider Martyred in Ongoing Anti-Infiltration Operation at LoC
Two of the militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Three militants and a soldier were killed Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five.
Two militants were killed in the operation on Sunday.
"Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.
He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.
One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation, the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
