3 Minor Girls Reunited with Parents After Missing for 2 Days in Delhi's Jahangirpuri ​

During inquiry, when the girls failed to give details about their parents, police took them along and subsequently circulated information regarding them in various police groups, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
3 Minor Girls Reunited with Parents After Missing for 2 Days in Delhi's Jahangirpuri ​
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: Three minor girls, who went missing from their homes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area two days ago, were reunited with their parents, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, police spotted three girls - Vanisha, Anishna and Deevanshi, all aged 3 years, in Jahangirpuri area, they said.

During inquiry, when the girls failed to give details about their parents, police took them along and subsequently circulated information regarding them in various police groups, a senior police officer said.

The police, however, managed to trace the address of their parents within hours and after legal procedure, they were handed over safely to their parents, all residents of shanties in Jahangirpuri area.

