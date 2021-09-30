3 Minors Drown in River And Pits, 1 Youth Missing in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Four people including three minors drowned to death, on Wednesday, in separate incidents in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The incidents were reported from different police station jurisdictions of the district. The bodies of three minors including a girl have been recovered while a youth is still missing. A search operation is on to find out the missing youth.

In the first incident, a seven-year-old boy who had gone to the Daha river in Sirsiya village under Kuchaikot police station jurisdiction to bathe drowned after slipping into the river. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar Mishra. A youth who had jumped into the river to save the minor has gone missing.

According to a police officer of Kuchaikot, the minor’s mother told that they were bathing near the river banks when her son slipped into the river and was swept due to the strong current of the water.

“A youth from the same village who was bathing nearby on hearing the mother’s cry for help jumped into the river to save the seven-year-old boy. Unfortunately the youth too was swept by the current of the Daha river,” added the officer.

On learning about the incident a police team from Kutchaikot police station rushed to the incident site and engaged divers to find the minor and the youth. “Body of the minor has been recovered. Divers are still searching for the youth,” added the officer. The missing youth has been identified as Rajkishore Ram.

In the second incident, a 14-year-old died due to drowning after falling into a pit filled with water while grazing his goats in the outskirts of Rampur Madho village under Kutchaikot police station jurisdiction. The deceased has been identified as Kishor Vakil Ram. The incident came to surface after the teenager did not return home till late afternoon with his goats.

According to police, the minor’s family members and villagers started a search operation to find the missing boy along with his goats. One of the villagers found the boy’s body floating in the pit. The local police rushed to the incident site and sent it for postmortem.

In the third incident, a 14-year-old girl, Shilu Kumari, died due to drowning after falling into a pit filled with water in the outskirts of Dumaria village under Sadar police station limits. According to police, the girl was out to graze goats when she fell into the pit.

