3 Moderate Intensity Earthquakes Hit Mizoram Within 1 Hour, No Damage Reported

Three successive moderate intensity earthquakes measuring 3.6 to 5.3 on the Richter scale hit eastern Mizoram's Champhai district within an hour on Thursday evening, officials said. However, there was no report of any damage or loss of property.

According to the officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the first quake of 5.3 magnitude hit at 5.37 p.m. followed by tremors of 3.6 and 4.1 magnitudes at 6.16 p.m and 6.47 p.m. respectively.

The epicentre of the quakes was 35 km southwest of Champai district headquarters.

With a population of 1.1 million, Mizoram, the second least populous state in the country, has recorded successive quakes since June 22, when a moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale, shook the Champhai district and adjoining areas, damaging more than 31 structures, including roads and buildings.

Besides Champhai, a series of tremors have also hit Saitual and Serchhip districts since June 22.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The northeast region of India has witnessed some of the biggest quakes in history.

In 1897, a Shillong-epicentre quake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale had hit the area. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the mighty Brahmaputra river.