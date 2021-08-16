3-Month-Old Girl Raped by 17-Year-Old Boy in UP's Etah

A 17-year-old boy raped a three-month-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, Police said on Monday. The unfortunate incident occurred in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bagwala police station of the district. The accused committed the crime when the victim’s mother was not at her home. The boy who fled the spot is still at large. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The girl was bleeding from her private parts and she had suffered serious injuries, police said. She was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Later, doctors referred her to the higher centre, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The mother of the girl said that the accused had raped her daughter when no one was at home, adding that she was working outside the home. She further said that the accused took her daughter with him on the pretext of giving candies.

A villager and eyewitness of the incident said that she heard the cry of the baby while passing through bushes. She went there and saw that the accused was trying to clean his blood-stained clothes with water. After seeing the woman there, the accused ran away and has been absconding ever since.

Etah Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh said that the accused is still absconding, and four teams have been formed to arrest him.

The accused will be arrested soon, the Police said, adding that raids are being conducted. The victim’s family is in panic after the incident and has demanded justice for the baby.

