Entire Police Station Shunted Out for Jailing Bihar Minor Who Refused Free Veggies to Cops
Taking cognizance of press reports, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 21 ordered a high level probe by an Inspector General rank Police officer.
Representative image
Patna: Two SHOs were suspended and all the policemen of Agamkuan Police Station of Patna were suspended on Monday after a high level probe found them guilty of framing a minor boy in a motorcycle theft case because the victim had refused them free vegetables.
The victim’s father, Sukhan Paswan, told News18 that his son was arrested when he and his wife were not present at home.
“No one informed me about his arrest. I kept searching for him for two days and reached Bypass police station where I was told that my son was booked in a motorcycle theft case with two others. When I went to jail to meet my son he narrated his story. He had denied free vegetable to a policeman who came back with other cops and arrested him,” said the victim’s father.
The matter came to light after three months when the parents of 14-year-old boy made petitions to senior officers and politicians.
Taking cognizance of press reports, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 21 ordered a high level probe by an Inspector General rank Police officer.
Patna range IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan was given the responsibility of completing the probe within three days.
His report mentions gross misuse of rule by the policemen and says no motorcycle was recovered from the victim’s possession as shown in FIR.
“He was picked up from his house and the motorcycle was planted later by police. Gross irregularities in FIR were detected as well,” police HQ said in a statement.
Based on the findings, SHOs of Patna Bypass and Agamkuan police stations and entire raiding party, as mentioned in the FIR, have been suspended.
A showcause notice has been served to the then Deputy Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla with recommendation that he be suspended if his answers are not found reasonable.
The police will request court to immediately shift the boy from Beur jail to remand home and the SSP will simultaneously prepare a plea for his release, the statement read.
Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
