3 Months After Telangana Man's Death, His Body Still in Saudi Arabia; Wife Moves HC

After a man from Telangana died in an accident at his workplace in Saudi Arabia on November 1 last year, his wife has approached the state High Court for the repatriation of his body, the News Minute has reported.

Narsareddy, who hailed from Sirnapalli village in Indalwai mandal, Nizamabad district, has not been repatriated even three months after his death, his widow Vontari Laxmi says.

The petition has been filed with the assistance of the Pravasi Mithra Labour Union, and seeks immediate repatriation of Narsareddy's mortal remains from Saudi Arabia to India.

Four days after his death on November 5, his family members had sent petitions to the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the NRI Cell of the Telangana government for the return of his body. They also requested MLAs, MLCs, MPs and Ministers in the Telangana government and Union government to intervene, but no one came to their aid.

After a while, the family members decided to seek help from local leaders, activists and lawyers. Migrant labour leaders reached Hyderabad in February with the family and met with human rights activist P Shashi Kiran. With his help they applied for a writ petition in the High Court, and also submitted a petition to MEA official Mukesh Koushik, the Protector of Emigrants at Hyderabad.

The Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia have been marked as respondents in the writ petition filed on February 4. The petitioners have sought directions to the GoI to send the body from Saudi to India immediately.

Narsareddy’s mother Sathyamma told the media her son had been working in Saudi Arabia for the last seven years. “We’re yet to get a response on sending his body back, either from the company that employed him or from authorities. We’re in trauma waiting for his body to arrive,” she said.