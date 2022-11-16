3 More Bodies Recovered In Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse, Total 11; PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

Three more bodies have been recovered in a deadly stone quarry collapse in Mizoram, bringing the total death toll up to 11 on Tuesday.

At least eight people had been reported dead after a stone quarry collapsed in south Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Monday, while four people were reportedly missing and a search operation was underway to rescue them.

Three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the debris, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Saizikpuii, as per NDTV. 11 bodies have been recovered so far, while one is still missing, he said.

BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration teams are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner, as per the NDTV report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences regarding the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PM’s office said in a tweet.

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R. Lalremsanga had earlier on Tuesday said that bodies of eight out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site had been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday.

Search operations were on all night on Tuesday and would continue till all the missing persons are found, he had said.

Lalremsanga, who is also the chairman of district disaster management authority, said that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising of 2 officers and 13 staff arrived at the spot on Tuesday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

