3 More COVID Deaths, 240 Fresh Cases In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three more people died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll to 123 while 240 fresh cases took the infection tally to 10,298 on Monday. There are 2,761 active cases in the city.

A total of 273 patients were discharged on Monday after they recovered from the infection. A total of 7,411 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin. So far, 64,625 samples have been taken for testing and of them, 53,951 tested negative while reports of 178 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

