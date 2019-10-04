3 More Succumb to Dengue Fever in Pune, Toll Climbs to 5 Since January

Three people including an 11-year-old girl from Aundh died of dengue fever at different hospitals in two weeks in Pune. The number of casualties has shot up to five in the last one-and-half-month.

The class VI student from Aundh succumbed to dengue fever after her health deteriorated following a drastic drop in her platelet count.at the city’s Deenath Mangeshkar Hospital, The Times of India reported. She was tested positive with dengue fever in the same hospital.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man from Sadesatranali in Hadapar passed away at Noble Hospital. His relatives claimed that he had no underlying medical conditions and was a fitness enthusiast and health-conscious.

“He had tested positive for dengue and took treatment from a neighbourhood medical practitioner and was rushed to our hospital when his condition worsened,” said a doctor from Noble Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman from Kothrud breathed her last at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Her condition got complicated after she tested for dengue antigentest (NS1), said a doctor.

Pune recorded 1,957 dengue cases in September from private hospitals, whereas government one recorded 327 cases. In August, there were 1,244 cases.

