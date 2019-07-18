English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Naxalites Killed in Jharkhand Encounter, AK Rifles Seized
Bodies of three Maoists, 2 AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have been recovered by the security forces in Lohardaga area.
Representative Image.
Ranchi: Three Naxalites have been killed and arms and ammunition seized in an encounter with security forces in Jhrakhand's Lohardaga district Thursday, officials said.
They said the encounter broke out around 2:45 pm when a joint team of 158th and 214th battalions of CRPF and state police were out for operations in Bahegara village of Bagru area in the district.
Bodies of three Maoists, 2 AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have been recovered by the security forces.
The Lohardaga district headquarters is about 74 km from the state capital here.
A search operation was undertaken to look for more cadres, the officials said.
