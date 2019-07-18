Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

3 Naxalites Killed in Jharkhand Encounter, AK Rifles Seized

Bodies of three Maoists, 2 AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have been recovered by the security forces in Lohardaga area.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 Naxalites Killed in Jharkhand Encounter, AK Rifles Seized
Representative Image.
Loading...

Ranchi: Three Naxalites have been killed and arms and ammunition seized in an encounter with security forces in Jhrakhand's Lohardaga district Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter broke out around 2:45 pm when a joint team of 158th and 214th battalions of CRPF and state police were out for operations in Bahegara village of Bagru area in the district.

Bodies of three Maoists, 2 AK-47 rifles and some ammunition have been recovered by the security forces.

The Lohardaga district headquarters is about 74 km from the state capital here.

A search operation was undertaken to look for more cadres, the officials said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram