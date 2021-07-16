3 Naxals Gunned Down in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Weapons Recovered

Dantewada: Naxalites once again faced a major setback in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Thursday evening when, during a fierce encounter with the security forces, three were killed and several weapons recovered from the site.

The encounter took place in the evening the Dholkal hill forest area of Faraspal police station between naxalites who were active in Bhairamgarh area committee and the DRG jawans. Three Naxalites with rewards on their heads were killed.

Abhishek Pallav, SP, Dantewada, said the slain naxalites have been identified by the DRG jawans as Kekam militia platoon commander Birju, RPC vice president Jaggu Kekam, militia platoon member Ajay Oyami.

Meanwhile, in Bijapur, the naxalites killed a villager with sharp weapons. Nukanpal resident Mura Kudiyam was caught running out of the house and put to death near Anganwadi. After the murder, his body was left near the Anganwadi. Panic spread in the area after the incident which took place within the limits of Aavapalli police station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here